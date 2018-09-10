Kathy Griffin Lashes Out Over Chris Hardwick Being Reinstated on ‘Talking Dead’

Chris Hardwick has been reinstated by AMC as host of The Talking Dead, and Kathy Griffin isn’t happy about it.

Yesterday AMC announced that Hardwick would return to his hosting duties following an investigation into Chloe Dykstra’s revealing essay about their previous relationship. Griffin took to social media and shared the story with the caption “F*** THIS!!!”

After a few other comments, Hardwick’s wife Lydia Hearst responded to Griffin’s original post.

“There is a reason for due process. Also, this has nothing to do with you. The truth prevailed. Chris is innocent and a good man,” Hearst wrote. “Try looking at facts and spreading love, compassion, and understanding. If you can’t, then go project your upset and nasty comments somewhere else.”

Griffin didn’t respond to Hearst’s comment, but she did post a tweet from Chloe Dykstra, which appears to have been a reaction to the news, which was an image of a dog with a butterfly on her head. She posted it with the caption “Today’s mood”, and Griffin sent some encouragement her way.

AMC released an official statement on the investigation and Hardwick’s reinstatement.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” AMC Networks said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Hardwick will resume his Talking Dead host gig starting on the August 12 episode, which will air after the Mid-season Four premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. His AMC talk show Talking with Chris Hardwick will also resume. Yvette Nicole Brown, who was picked as a temporary replacement for Harddwick on Talking Dead, will be hosting The Walking Dead Season Nine preview special, as it is already filming.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7th.