Talking Dead Bringing Back Former The Walking Dead Star and More

Following Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have a trio of guests on hand to recap Episode 10×04. The latest hour of AMC’s zombie drama will feature an ensemble of characters as the tensions rise between Alexandria and the Whisperers but one of the most interesting elements of the episode is how it brings back a former star for yet another episode. Sunday night’s Episode 10×04 is directed by none other than former Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz and he will be joining Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick on Talking Dead to recap his directorial efforts!

The live episode of Talking Dead will feature Cudlitz, Cassady McClincy, and The Walking Dead super fan Matt Jones. Cudlitz played Abraham on The Walking Dead from its fourth season through the infamous Season 7 premiere. McClincy joined the series in its ninth season as Lydia and will play a major role in Sunday night’s episode. Jones recently starred in El Camino, the Breaking Bad movie on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Walking Dead Episode 10×04 is titled, “Silence the Whisperers.” The official synopsis for Silence the Whisperers reads, “Still paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan. Back at Hilltop, the group deals with an unexpected safety issue.” The episode is directed by former Cudlitz on a script from Geraldine Inoa.

ComicBook.com’s Cameron Bonomolo praised the episode ahead of its airing. “One of the show’s best ever episodes with its pulse-pounding walker action and compelling character work,” Bonomolo said. “Shining moments for Negan, Daryl, Ezekiel, Lydia, Michonne & Judith.” Fans can look forward to an interesting exchange between Khary Payton’s Ezekiel and Danai Gurira’s Michonne, as well as more story from Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and McClincy’s Lydia.

What are you most hoping to see in The Walking Dead Episode 10×04? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. Talking Dead will air immediately after the new episode of The Walking Dead.