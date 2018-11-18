Following The Walking Dead‘s new episode on Sunday night, Talking Dead will have a trio of guests with host Chris Hardwick.

On hand to recap the episode will be Michael Cudlitz, Dan Fogler, and Matthew Lintz. The Walking Dead Episode 9×07 is titled, “Stradivarius.” The official synopsis for Stradivarius reads, “Carol seeks out an old friend living alone in a wilderness teeming with walkers; survivors make the perilous trek to a new home.” The episode written by Vivian Tse.

Cudlitz played Abraham Ford on The Walking Dead, having debuted in Season Four and continuing the role through the Season Seven premiere. With Sunday night’s Episode 9×07, Cudlitz makes his directorial debut, being the first The Walking Dead cast member to get behind the camera to direct.

“I let them know pretty early on that I wanted to direct, but I also let them know that I didn’t expect it,” Cudlitz told THR. “I was going to shadow [Walking Dead director and exec producer] Greg Nicotero and it was a way to keep me in Atlanta so people wouldn’t know Abraham was actually dead [which was a secret for more than a year]. I kept in contact with [former showrunner] Scott Gimple…then I got a call in December or January. I was in New York, and I got a call from [season nine showrunner] Angela Kang and Scott who asked if I’d be interested in directing. I immediately said yes.”

Fogler joined The Walking Dead in its current season, portraying Luke. His first appearance came at the end of Episode 9×05 and the role will be one of the central elements of Sunday night’s episode. Fogler can also be seen in the Fantastic Beasts films, which has its second installment in theaters now.

Theory joined the series as Kelly, debuting in the same episode as Fogler. The Walking Dead is Theory’s first major acting role.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.