Following The Walking Dead on Sunday night, Talking Dead will have a trio of cast members to recap Episode 9×11.

Joining host Chris Hardwick on Talking Dead will be Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, and Alanna Masterson. The Walking Dead Episode 9×11 is titled, “Bounty.” The official synopsis for Bounty reads, “The savage group led by Alpha confronts the Hilltop in a harrowing attempt to retrieve her daughter. A supply run for the Kingdom turns into a dangerous quest.” The episode is directed by Meera Menon on a script from Matt Negrete.

Payton joined The Walking Dead in Season Seven, debuting in Episode 7×02. Known otherwise to fans for his work in Young Justice, Payton plays King Ezekiel, a character from Robert Kirkman’s comic book source material. Beside him is his trusted pal Jerry, portrayed by Andrews. The two actors have established an impressive chemistry, which will certainly be on display on Talking Dead.

Andrews will also be seen in the upcoming Shazam! movie from Warner Brothers.

Masterson joined The Walking Dead in its third season, portraying Tara Chambler. Originally, Tara was a member of the Governor’s group, having been tricked into following the villain before ultimately becoming a member of Rick’s group of survivors. Now, Tara is the leader at the Hilltop.

Talking Dead will begin airing at 10:02pm ET, following the slightly extended episode of The Walking Dead.

What do you want to see in The Walking Dead Episode 9×11? Which characters do you think are in the most danger? Do you think the exchange at the Hilltop will go down safely or will it come with a cost?

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.