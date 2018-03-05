The Walking Dead thinned its herd of survivors by an entire community on Sunday night, prompting AMC to release some behind-the-scenes photos of cast members’ last day on set.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead‘s Episode 8×10 follow!

The Jadis fans knew as a short-winded, dark-clothes-wearing, trash heap leader is now gone. Replacing her is an honest woman who can form complete sentences! However, while the character survived the episode, her people did not. Simon’s mission to send the Heapsters a message from the Saviors turned into a massacre in which his group gunned down all of Jadis’ people. Now, AMC has released some behind-the-scenes photos from the days on set with Sabrina Gennarino and Thomas Francis Murphy’s farewell.

“I always knew,” Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh said of Jadis’ reveals in The Lost and the Plunderers on Comicbook.com’s After the Dead. As it turned out, her character was an artist who saw the trash heap as a canvas to build something new. Based on her description of how she approached the location and its followers, she became a prime candidate to be the show’s Whisperer leader Alpha.

Though the scenes in which Jadis’ people died were quite sad for her character, McIntosh admits she got a kick out of The Walking Dead crew’s work which turned her former trash heap pals into a pile of meat. “I really enjoyed it,” McIntosh said. “I remember, specifically, watching the conveyor belt of the mud pie guts and fabric running down… Actors do this a lot, you clock natural reactions that you have and you go, ‘Huh, that’s funny.’ And this was one of them where I just found myself grinning at it like a kid, like, ‘Oh, this is so fun!’ And realizing, ‘Oh, you’re looking at what should be human guts and Walker guts and you’re really enjoying it. You’ve definitely crossed over.’”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.