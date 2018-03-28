AMC has released photos from The Walking Dead Episode 8×14 ahead of its airing this Sunday.

Episode 8×14 is titled, “Still Gotta Mean Something.” The official synopsis for Still Gotta Mean Something reads, “A Heaps prisoner makes a discovery. Carol searches for someone in the nearby forest. Rick and Morgan find themselves in the company of strangers.” The episode will see several interesting character pairings, in addition to Rick and Morgan’s quest to kill the remaining Saviors.

With only three episodes left in Season Eight of The Walking Dead, the All Out War saga will begin to show signs of its conclusion in Episode 8×14. However, strongly written dialogue will offer some of the most significant character development on the AMC series this season.

As noted in the photos above, the episode will be yet another which balances a large number of characters, as many in Season Eight have. While faces like Jesus’ won’t be popping up, longer-running cast members like Lennie James, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln see a considerable amount of screen time.

