‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Vow To Continue After Andrew Lincoln’s Exit

The Walking Dead fans sound like they are going to continue with the zombie apocalypse in the wake of Andrew Lincoln‘s exit from the Rick Grimes role.

Over the Halloween weekend of 2018, fans from all around the world gathered in Atlanta, Georgia to see and meet some of their favorite cast members and creative minds from The Walking Dead at the annual Walker Stalker Con. The convention had an odd cloud looming over it like none before, though. Typically a celebration, the Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta for 2018 took place in the same month as Hershel Greene actor Scott Wilson’s passing (featuring a touching tribute to the actor) and one week prior to Lincoln’s final episode with the AMC zombie show.

Still, the fans who talked to ComicBook.com assured their vested interest in the AMC show beyond the time of Rick Grimes. In the video above, dozens of fans share their predictions regarding the fate of Rick Grimes but also offer a near unanimous stance of continuing with the show in his absence.

“For me, I’ve watched the show, I’ve binged it back, the helicopter’s been from the beginning,” one fan dressed as Rick Grimes said. “We keep seeing it pop up and I want to see Rick leave on the helicopter, alive!”

“Of course, I support all the cast,” Lisa Lassell, another fan of the show, said. “Angela Kang has been doing some amazing things. Killing it, absolutely killing it. I believe in the show, I’ve been watching it since the very first day, so I’m gonna stick around.”

Another fan promises to stick around “at least until Daryl dies.”

Others firmly declare, “Absolutely, I’m a fan since day one.” Others cite the loss of Carl and Chandler Riggs as points where they could have jumped off out of frustration or sadness, so they will continue to watch beyond Rick’s departure.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.