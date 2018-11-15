‘The Walking Dead’: Andrew Lincoln’s Hope For Characters and Fans

The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln may have left the series but there are few things he hopes to see in his absence.

Though he may return one day, having survived his final episode and flown away in a helicopter, the survivors left behind think Rick dead. In his absence, Lincoln hopes those characters honor Rick’s strong legacy as a leader in the apocalypse who left them with certain morals.

“[The remaining characters] carry the people who have left with you; they resonate in the other characters’ lives and they carry them, as in life: you keep people’s spirit and wisdom and their laughter and their courage,” Lincoln told THR. “You hopefully try and emulate that and they inspire you. I was moved by [the next episode after Rick’s exit]. I’ve been reading on [with scripts] and keeping an eye on that and just to see the fallout; the time jump is extraordinary but the ripple effect of Rick’s [presumed] passing really informs [the show] onwards. In as much as Carl’s [Chandler Riggs] death informed every decision that was being made by Rick in season nine, Rick’s perceived death will absolutely change those characters. And if it doesn’t, I’m getting on a plane tomorrow and I’m gonna get to the writers room!”

As for the fans, Lincoln has certain hopes for the loyal millions who watched his work every Sunday night, as well.

“I’d like to express my gratitude for their humor, passion, loyalty and ferocity, and, particularly to the people with tattoos, I am astonished by your commitment to this story,” Lincoln said. “The thing that I will miss a lot is Comic-Con in San Diego and New York because that one-on-one dialogue with fans and getting that direct feedback is something that I’d never experienced in my career and that is extraordinary. For that, I thank everybody across the world, really. I said it in a mailer to the press: From Tokyo to Trinidad, everywhere I go there’s people grabbing me and just saying, ‘Please kick Negan’s ass!’ This experience has been rare and unique and I know it won’t be repeated. This has been the greatest roller-coaster ride of my career.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.