‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Andrew Lincoln Leaving the Series

Today is a sad day for many longtime fans of The Walking Dead, as the stalwart leader of the zombie apocalypse was announced to be leaving the series later this year.

Reports surfaced that Andrew Lincoln would be exiting the AMC series after six episodes in Season Nine, leaving many fans to wonder about the fate of Rick Grimes. People don’t just leave The Walking Dead with their lives intact, except for a few rare exceptions, and already people are expecting the worst for Rick.

But of course, there’s always the possibility that the writers’ room leaves Rick’s fate open ended, allowing Lincoln to return to the series should the opportunity arise. But when it comes to show’s like The Walking Dead, fans tend to hope for the best case scenario while expecting the worst.

After the shocking death of Carl Grimes in the eighth mid-season premiere, some fans have expressed frustration over the series’ trajectory during the All Out War. And with a Brave New World on the horizon for Season Nine, this news has many fans wondering how the series can continue without Rick Grimes.

There have been reports that Daryl Dixon will take over the spotlight, with actor Norman Reedus receiving a major payday to convince him to stay on after Lincoln’s departure.

Of course, with a series as popular as The Walking Dead, there have been MANY emotional responses from fans. Read on to see some examples of how people on the Internet are reacting to Andrew Lincoln’s departure from the series.

@arcticninjapaul

I’ve always felt that Andrew Lincoln was the anchor to The Walking Dead (as well as the comic, obviously). The bigger question now is if the show can survive his exit. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) May 29, 2018

@smvkeandmirrors

andrew lincoln/rick grimes is the most important person on the walking dead.. idc what you say, there’s no show without him. — ana (@smvkeandmirrors) May 29, 2018

@PatrickASchmidt

Andrew Lincoln reportedly leaving The Walking Dead after season 9, 4 seasons after the majority of the show’s fans left. — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) May 29, 2018

@katieshox

Rick Grimes IS The Walking Dead pic.twitter.com/UooCYJ0JGB — kate o shaughnessy (@katieshox) May 29, 2018

@rennrants

HUGE news day for The Walking Dead. Andrew Lincoln (Rick) apparently leaving after season 9 and Norman Reedus/Diane Kruger allegedly expecting a child ?? — renn (@rennrants) May 29, 2018

@MattBinder

with Andrew Lincoln leaving there’s only one solution that makes sense in light of recent events…



put John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf in The Walking Dead — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) May 29, 2018

@TWalkingDWorld

How do we go on without Rick Grimes?#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ET1C5ACCWt — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) May 29, 2018

@ayaneechi

exclusive footage of the walking dead showrunners pic.twitter.com/1x1w8pMKNl — ANPANMAN @ 144/300 (@ayaneechi) May 29, 2018

@m_alrashied

NO NO NO NO!! #AndrewLincoln CAN’T LEAVE The Walking Dead? this is a nightmare! pic.twitter.com/DglcEcROh1 — Mariam (@m_alrashied) May 29, 2018

@BrandonDavisBD