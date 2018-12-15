‘The Walking Dead’s Austin Amelio Explains Why Dwight Didn’t Kill Negan

The Walking Dead star Austin Amelio says it would have been unwise for Savior mole Dwight to make an attempt on the life of former Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

“I think there’s so many people that had Negan’s back, it was almost like a Stockholm Syndrome sort of deal. I don’t think it would have been smart for me to kill him,” Amelio said at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey when asked why Dwight passed up multiple opportunities to assassinate Negan and end the war.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And I was so set on what I wanted to do as well, and where I wanted to go, and sort of this plan… so I just think it would have derailed a bunch of things if I just killed him, you know? I probably would have gotten shot somehow. Some crazy motherf— that liked him would have been like, ‘pow.’”

Once loyal to Negan out of fear, Dwight forged an uneasy alliance with turncoat Savior general Simon (Steven Ogg), who put into motion a coup that would have seen Negan overthrown and quietly killed by Dwight.

Dwight ratted Simon out to Negan, saying only “he’d win” when asked about his supposed show of loyalty to the man who burned half his face and claimed wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) for his harem.

After Dwight’s own treachery and clandestine role as an informant for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was exposed, he was narrowly saved from execution when then-Savior Eugene (Josh McDermitt) sabotaged the Saviors’ weapons in the final act of the war.

Spared but banished by Daryl (Norman Reedus), Dwight sought out the missing Sherry and is now on a path towards redemption.

“I think Dwight is definitely on a road to redemption for trying to do some good in the world, just to sort of overcome everything he’s done,” Amelio said. “That’s sort of his only hope.”

Amelio further confirmed Dwight is still alive, even after The Walking Dead underwent a six-year time jump midway through Season Nine.

“That’s all I can say. He’s alive,” Amelio said. “He’s alive in the world somewhere.”

Speaking at Salt Lake City’s FanX convention in September, Amelio said he’s “f—ing ready” for a return to the Walking Dead Universe.

The Walking Dead Season Nine returns with new episodes Sunday, February 10 on AMC.