‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Explains The Importance Of Carl’s Letter To Negan

Carl’s letter to Negan was a plea for peace in the post-apocalyptic world but, according to The Walking Dead writer and creator Robert Kirkman, there was a true reason for its being written.

“I think Negan and Carl have this really unique relationship,” Kirkman said on Talking Dead. “It’s a little more developed in the comics but it’s definitely present in the television show. When you look at those thoughts that Carl is having in the future, Negan is very much a part of that. He sees the good in Negan, even if no one else does.”

Of course, Negan being a part of the Alexandria community is an idea no survivors will get behind given the villain’s history with Team Family. Furthermore, Negan himself believes to be superior to all of Rick’s people. As much was on display when Negan ridiculed Rick for getting Carl killed in the final scene on Sunday’s episode.

“He definitely does [believe Rick is the reason Carl is dead],” Kirkman said. “He is of the mindset that his way of life is the best way to go about things. Rick is screwing that up and in screwing that up, he got his son killed. I think Negan truly believes that if Rick had submitted and gone with the Saviors, Carl would still be alive.”

Carl’s note to Negan was captured in an HD screenshot, revealing its contents to those who couldn’t read four blurry paragraphs in its split-second on screen.

Paragraph one reads, “Negan, this is Carl. Back when I…someone. I got bit. We didn’t know but…doing…I was just helping someone. And you…”

Paragraph two reads, “You might be gone. Maybe my dad made…he killed you – but I don’t think so. I think you….working on a way. Maybe you got out. Maybe…lost cause and you just want to kill all of us.”

Paragraph three reads, “I think you have to be who you are. I just want…that’s what you wanted. I just wanted to ask you… I…”

Paragraph four reads, “Maybe you’ll beat us. If you do, there’ll just be someone…the way out is working together. It’s forgiveness…have to be a f…start…”

