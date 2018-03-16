‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Hates The Idea Of Explaining The Outbreak

The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman is not a fan of the idea of a cure coming along for the zombie apocalypse.

The AMC show has hardly ever dabbled with the idea of explaining the cause of the walker apocalypse, which would be required for a cure, and that’s because the series creator thinks it is largely unimportant to the grand scheme of its narrative. He does, however, know the cause. He just keeps it to himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Maybe years after it’s all over I’ll just casually mention it in an interview,” Kirkman said on Tumblr. “That seems like a very J.K. Rowling thing to do,” the writer joked. “It couldn’t be less important to the story and the lives of these characters. It would be completely out of place in the story.”

Ultimately, the show is not about the walkers seems to be Kirkman’s conclusion. If the survivors were to be made aware of why the walkers plaguing them exist, nothing would change and the character-driven narrative would remain.

“Honestly if a scientist from Washington came to the character and told them what happened the characters would just shrug and say ‘Oh… okay…’ it wouldn’t change their lives at all… and… I’ve said too much,” Kirkman said.

Of course, if the survivors had a better idea of what caused the walker outbreak which prompted the apocalypse in which they live, they might then turn their attention to finding a cure. Still, such a story will never take place in Kirkman’s The Walking Dead universe.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.