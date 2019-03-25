‘The Walking Dead’ Star “Bummed” Prior to Shocking Exit

The Walking Dead star Katelyn Nacon was disappointed in her character Enid’s Season Nine role as she went from being one character’s love interest to another. Early on, Enid had developed a romantic relationship with Carl Grimes. Shortly after Carl died (in terms of the episode count, seeing as about 7 years had gone by within the narrative), Enid became romantically involved with Alden. It was a frustrating turn of events for the young actress.

Nacon opened up about her exit from the series as it was revealed in Episode 9×15 that Enid would become one of the victims of the infamous “pike” sequence at the hands of the Whisperers.

“I had the general discussion with [showrunner] Angela [Kang] in the beginning of shooting,” Nacon told Insider. “It was in April or May of last year. We had a general meeting and she said that there was a possibility that it could be my character. I mean, they weren’t too sure until August. I kind of went throughout the season knowing there was a chance, but not really knowing. So [it was] kind of in limbo for a year. Then I think, it was around November or so, and episode 15 was going to shoot in a week.”

Nacon was happy with some elements of Enid’s development but fears the series may have taken her out because the writers ran out of story to tell with the character. As a result, Enid was suddenly in a relationship with Alden before bowing out.

“I thought I was going to die in like Season Six,” Nacon admits. “I didn’t think my character was going to last as long as it did. So I’m glad I made it as far as I did. But I mean, I don’t know. I think around season eight, things started to slow down a lot for [Enid]. She was kind of in the background a lot, and her story wasn’t really progressing. Even with season nine, she became a doctor, but the show didn’t really progress more with her character other than her becoming a doctor and getting a boyfriend.

“So I think, honestly, it was just running out of content for her, or something? I’m not really sure.”

Ultimately, Nacon, like many actors, wanted her character to have their own arc. However, in her final season with The Walking Dead, she didn’t get such a treatment. “There’s a lot more to her than going back to where she originally started,” Nacon said. “Yeah, I was a little bummed because my storyline still carried, or centered around someone else’s character. It’s sad that you have a really strong independent woman character on your show already, but then, you put her storyline so focused on a man.”

