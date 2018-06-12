‘The Walking Dead’ And ‘Fear’ Are Not Merging, More Crossover Possible

Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead will remain separate shows on AMC according to Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss.

The co-showrunners of Fear the Walking Dead talked to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, where they revealed the online speculation of the two zombie shows merging is just that. Goldberg and Chambliss, anyway, have not been a part of any conversations where such a merger has been the topic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We love The Walking Dead, we love Fear the Walking Dead,” Goldberg said. “But our focus is really just on Fear the Walking Dead and making this… You know, telling the stories that we wanna tell on this show. And that’s really where we’ve focused our attention. So that’s where we’re at.”

With The Walking Dead straying away from its comics with more and more deviations each season, it’s possible for characters from Robert Kirkman‘s source material to pop up or not as it goes on. That said, it’s not impossible for characters in the Skybound comics series to appear on The Walking Dead‘s spinoff show.

“It’s a very interesting question, Ian and I are huge fans of The Walking Dead comic book, and we’re fans of it before the television show was even made,” Chambliss said. “And we’re just excited to be in that universe. And we’ve really kind of been focused on the characters who are on the show right now, and the new characters who joined the show this season, and some new faces who will pop up in the back half of season four. So, who knows, who knows going forward.”

As for Fear the Walking Dead‘s potential fifth season, nothing has been announced just yet in terms of a renewal, and the men in charge are not focusing on that road just yet. “We’re just focused on wrapping out Season Four,” Goldberg said. “Obviously we’re very excited to continue telling stories for these characters, for as long as we can. But hopefully we’ll get the chance to do it, beyond this season. And we do have some ideas of what those stores could be. But right now, we’re just trying to conclude this season as best we can.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. It will return for the second half of its fourth season in August. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.