The Walking Dead’s Final Season 11, Fear Season 7, More 2021 Premiere Dates Announced

The Walking Dead universe was not able to have its massive 2020 programming slate roll out as planned due to unexpected delays amidst the global pandemic. Now, it looks like 2021 is going to offer up the massive slate of Sunday night programming with three series set in the Walking Dead universe and the Talking Dead recap show all set to return. The Walking Dead will air its bonus episodes from Season 10, Fear the Walking Dead will round out its sixth season and begin a seventh, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will run through its second and final season — and that’s not all.

Newly announced dates and windows for all of the shows set in the Walking Dead universe for 2021 have been revealed as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Waking Dead Season 10 bonus episodes begin on February 28

Talking Dead returns after The Walking Dead on February 28

Fear the Waking Dead Season 6 returns in Spring of 2021

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 begins later in 2021

The Walking Dead Season 11 begins in the Fall of 2021

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 begins in late 2021

AMC released a promo video, walker and all, to celebrate the big 2021 coming for TWDU (as they are officially referring to The Walking Dead Universe). See it in the tweet below!

New Year, new you, new #TWDU. Here’s everything coming up in 2021. pic.twitter.com/0n48cUWpK1 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 14, 2021

With The Walking Dead and World Beyond nearing their series finales, the end of an era is upon TWDU. While many think it wi culminate in a grand finale taking the shape of the Rick Grimes movie, The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple teases that the transition out of this phase of The Walking Dead will have its similarities and differences by comparison to other franchises which have hit such pivotal points, like Marvel movies, for example.

“Marvel is… I say this as a fan. I haven’t been in on the meetings but it’s like their whole next chapter, it’s a whole new thing. It’s gonna be all these new faces,” Gimple explained in an interview with ComicBook.com. “With Walking Dead, it’s a mix. We have the Carol/Daryl show, which in some ways is the centerpiece of what’s moving forward. Tales on the other hand is completely different. There isn’t even a regular cast to that show. I think there’s gonna be a mix of old favorites in various ways, whether they be specials, whether they be mini-series, whether they be on Tales, and then things like Carol and Daryl, and rolled out in a way that we’re not over-saturating people with it, but letting people have a steady flow of The Walking Dead in their lives. That’s our goal. We want that to be both very different and then some of those familiar faces. There’s reinvention of the existing. And then there’s the new stuff.”

Which The Walking Dead title are you most excited to get new episodes for? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!