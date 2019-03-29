‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner On Snow-Covered Finale

The Walking Dead will head into uncharted territories on Sunday night as a blizzard will cover the post-apocalyptic lands inhabited by Daryl, Michonne, Carol, and the other survivors. It’s a moment which new showrunner Angela Kang has been looking forward to since joining the AMC zombie series years as a writer years ago.

“What’s funny is when I interviewed for the show after season 1 had aired,” Kang told EW. “I talked about snow and asked about snow in that meeting. And so it’s been on my wish-list for a long time too. It’s not the easiest thing to pull off during the time of year when we shoot in Georgia. But we figured it out. I think it’s pretty cool. So we’ll see what people think.”

An onslaught of snow machines were brought to the Senoia, Georgia set of The Walking Dead to create the post-apocalyptic winter wonderland. However, Sunday’s Season Nine finale is not all about the snow. It will follow up the aftermath of a shocking Episode 9×15 which saw multiple characters killed off by the Whisperers with their heads placed on pikes to mark territory.

“We’ll be dealing with a lot of the emotional fallout from what’s happened,” Kang said. “And we’ll also play with some tension and real scariness, having to do with the threat of the Whisperers. So I think it’s super cool, and I’m very excited to share with the audience.”

While the preceding episode ended on a downward emotional note, Episode 9×15 is looking to rebound the feeling. “I hope that they’ll be feeling the triumph of the human spirit and the will that people have to go on, and how they can find strength in the face of grief,” Kang said.

