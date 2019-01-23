Flashbacks Coming to ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead is going to bring flashbacks into the mix with its upcoming episodes.

On the heels of a six year time jump following the disappearance of Rick Grimes in Episode 9×05, the zombie series has a lot of unanswered questions about the time which has passed since. For example, Daryl and Michonne’s mysterious scars have left fans eager to get answers. Those answers and more might arrive when flashbacks tell the story of the time jump’s massive gap and other aspects of The Walking Dead‘s sprawling story in the back half of Season Nine.

“We’ll see. It will be used, I’ll say, it’s more than once,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told EW. “It’s a little different each time. It’s something that tells specific pieces of backstory that I think are useful to understanding who some of our characters are and why they’re at where they’re at.”

While the flashbacks won’t bring Andrew Lincoln back to the series as Rick, there are opportunities to see other character like Tom Payne’s Paul “Jesus” Rovia who died after the time jump. Meanwhile, the death of Jesus will have a major ripple effect at the Hilltop and the surrounding communities.

“The people at Hilltop have really had to deal with a lot of instability in their leadership,” Kang said. “Fortunately, there’s Tara, who has been helping Jesus. She finds herself thrust into this surprising leadership role, as well as you find that there are other characters that are there such as Daryl, who wounds up there because he’s the guardian of Henry. He was the person that wanted nothing to do with leadership and had tried to step away from all of that, but finds himself in the middle of this dilemma that the Hilltop is dealing with because the Hilltop finds themselves right in the crosshairs of The Whisperer story as it unfolds.”

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.