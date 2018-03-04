Tom Payne on ‘The Walking Dead’ Bringing Everyone Together at Hilltop

Daryl once said all of his people together in one place would be the worst nightmare for the Saviors on The Walking Dead. For fans and cast members, it’s a best case scenario.

For the past couple of seasons. The Walking Dead has scattered most of its characters across various communities. Some characters would be in months of episodes without interacting with other characters they began the apocalyptic journey with. As the group comes together at the Hilltop, Jesus actor Tom Payne reflected on the days on set which brought the entire cast out while speaking to ComicBook.com, saying it was “really fun.”

“It was like the day last year when we had… I think it was around the same time, at the end of the first half of the season when we turned and do that big walk up The Hilltop with everyone,” Payne recalls. “Any of those things, like my first season, when I took everyone to The Hilltop, that stuff is really fun, because you look around you and you’re like, ‘Oh, these are all the main players. This is awesome. We’re like a gang, like a superhero gang.’”

“It’s fun, you know?” Payne adds. “It’s definitely fun to get everyone together. Just behind the scenes, as well, it’s nice to have everyone together, because at the other times we find ourselves doing little things on our own. Then it’s nice to just get back together and go, ‘So, what were you doing for the last two weeks?’ ‘Oh, well I was doing this storyline, and this happened.’ It’s fun, you know?”

As it turns out, the Hilltop might be the location of the final battle for the All Out War story if the current story beats are any indication. As everyone heads to the Hilltop for shelter, a Savior body arrives at the Sanctuary as a message saying the community is ready to throw down.

“Well, they’re messing with [Maggie], right?” Payne said, “Seeing her as weak and thinking that they could manipulate her or take her for a fool. For her, it was important to establish that you are dispensable and we will kill you if we need to. I think Jesus respects that as well. He understand there’s a difference between killing one Savior and killing all of them. Sometimes the point needs to be made.”

Payne does, however, admit Maggie’s move blurs the line between the good guys and the bad guys. “Interesting enough, that’s a very Negan-like point that is made there,” Payne said. “‘If you step out of line, then we kiil one of you.’ That has actually just come into my head, but it is very Negan-like in that instance. The lines are continually blurred, and I think that’s great.”

