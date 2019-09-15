The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Celebrates Saturn Awards Wins

Jeffrey Dean Morgan thanked the cast and crew of The Walking Dead after the 2019 Saturn Awards, where Morgan was awarded Best Guest-Starring Performance on a Television Series.

The Negan actor also expressed gratitude towards the fans and showrunner Angela Kang, executive producer Scott Gimple and executive producer-director Greg Nicotero. In a tweet published Saturday, Morgan called TWD Family the “greatest fans in the world. Bar none.”

Big huge thank you to @SaturnAwards … love to best cast and crew of @WalkingDead_AMC @angelakang @ScottMGimple #gregnicotero and as usual… you fans. Greatest fans in the world. Bar none. Xojd pic.twitter.com/tBJu0GsNS8 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) September 14, 2019

Morgan won his award over Fear the Walking Dead guest stars Tonya Pinkins, who portrayed the Filthy Woman in Season 4, and Season 5 guest star Sydney Lemmon, who plays CRM soldier Isabelle. Also nominated was Supergirl‘s Jon Cryer, Better Call Saul’s Rainer Bock, and Outlander‘s Ed Speleers.

Michonne star Danai Guria won Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series, beating out longtime co-star Melissa McBride, Outlander star Sophie Skelton, Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn and Game of Thrones stars Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey and Sophie Turner.

For its ninth season, the first with Kang as showrunner, TWD was named Best Horror Television Series, beating out spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Supernatural, What We Do in the Shadows, A Discovery of Witches, and AMC’s own NOS4A2 and Preacher. That prize was accepted by Kang, Gimple, Nicotero and King Ezekiel star Khary Payton.

Congrats to the everyone at #thewalkingdead. They were still shooting well into the night when we accepted the award for Best Horror Series! Our crew works 14-16 hour days in the backwoods of GA fighting mosquitoes, heat exhaustion & the worst, chigger bites! U guys ROCK!! pic.twitter.com/5SJRSwsjP8 — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) September 14, 2019

Also nominated for Best Actor on a Television Series was longtime series lead Andrew Lincoln for his role as Rick Grimes. That prize was awarded to Outlander star Sam Heughan, who won out over Seth MacFarlane for The Orville, Grant Gustin for The Flash, Bill Pullman for The Sinner, Jeffrey Wright for Westworld and Kit Harington for Game of Thrones.

Earlier in 2019, TWD was honored as Television Series of the Year at the KODAK Film Awards. There the series was recognized for its commitment to shooting on 16mm film.

Both wins came after TWD Season 9 emerged as the highest-rated season in series history on Rotten Tomatoes. Going into Season 10, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the survivors will be threatened by growing paranoia as result of their traumatic encounters with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the walker skin-wearing Whisperers.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.