‘The Walking Dead’ Star Teases Horrifying Things To Come

With only one episode of The Walking Dead remaining in 2017, fans may want to brace themselves for a brutal sendoff.

The Walking Dead‘s Katelyn Nacon, who plays Enid and was boosted to series regular status for Season 8, is making promises fans of the AMC series both love to hear and love to hate. With Alexandria primed for an attack as most of its heroes as scattered and the Saviors seem to have escaped their Sanctuary confinement, Nacon promises there are “horrifying” moments on the horizon.

“There is going to be some tough stuff to come but I feel like it will come with a silver lining because there are a lot of horrifying things to come, but also a lot of beautiful things that comes with it, comes because of it,” Nacon told Independent. “It’s a big win-lose situation because it is a tough show to get through – it can punch you back – but I would say that a lot of beauty comes from the horror. We have to wait and see what’s going to come after and how it’s going to affect the show.”

Fans will have to tune in for a definitive answer as to which character will be the next to be claimed in the All Out War story. In the mean time, many are speculating Chandler Riggs’ Carl Grimes is on the way out as the actor has changed his hair up and will be debuting some new musical projects. Of course, this would make the Old Man Rick sequence which launched Season 8 nothing more than a dream sequence.

“Well, that’s how it’s written in the comic books – it’s very very prevalent – so I feel like it’s definitely a possibility,” Nacon said. “Carl really does become a huge leader role in the community so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s one of the routes they want to take. But at the same time also this is a show that can veer clear of the comics as well so it’s just whether or not they want to try and keep it in Rick’s realm or have a younger leader.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.