‘The Walking Dead’: Shocking Episode Becomes Number 1 Worldwide Trend

The Walking Dead became the top worldwide trend on Twitter during Sunday night’s shocking Episode 9×14. The episode, titled “Scars,” told the story of Daryl and Michonne’s “X” marks on their backs which turned out to be horrifying and push them to their moral limits.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×14 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season Nine of The Walking Dead was always going to be a pivotal point for AMC’s zombie drama. Both Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan exited their roles as Rick Grimes and Maggie Rhee, respectively, before a slew of new cast members were introduced to carry the series. Plus, new showrunner stepped in with Angela Kang taking the reigns from Scott Gimple. The results have been staggeringly positive in terms of quality. Season Nine has been acclaimed by both critics and fans.

Now, The Walking Dead has earned itself the number one spot on Twitter’s trending list as Michonne was forced to fight children in a devastating post-apocalyptic scenario.

“Boom,” writes Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Corporate Communications for AMC Networks Inc, Jim Maiella, with a screenshot of the worldwide trend status.

Below are some of the tweets which propelled The Walking Dead to this trending status…

Dark

Damn. That was a lot. I totally understand why Michonne wouldn’t let newcomers stay in Alexandria anymore. After that? I wouldn’t either #TheWalkingDead — Sara Danvers?? (@writtenbysara) March 18, 2019

The episode was certainly a heavy one as it maneuvered Michonne’s battle with kids who were not going to stop fighting her until she or they were dead.

Holy shit this is dark #TheWalkingDead — DCTV_Shows (@ShowsDctv) March 18, 2019

Micho-wing Support

Us stanning for Michonne right now #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/LJQrrTKxBc — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 18, 2019

As much of the episode centered around a pregnant Michonne being pushed to her limits, the character’s fans came out in droves.

I love that Michonne kept going to the same spot over and over again for months looking for Rick. ? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/3kogOD6nwr — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 18, 2019

Damn Kids

These kids are demons what the hell #TheWalkingDead — TWDThoughts (@SomeTWDThoughts) March 18, 2019

Those kids with Jocelyn certainly didn’t earn any love from the fans.

#TWD #TheWalkingDead



MICHONNE DID NOT WANT TO KILL THOSE KIDS. YOU COULD SEE THE PAIN ON HER FACE WHEN SHE HAD TO. I AM F—ING CRYING SO HARD. DANAI GURIRA DESERVES ALL THE AWARDS. MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/oK31gO037q — badde$t bitch in the game (@RichonneEndgame) March 18, 2019

Therapy Session

Holy cow. Guess we know why michonne is the way she is now! ? This is some dark stuff! I think @AMCTalkingDead is going to be in therapy overload after this one! #TheWalkingDead #twd pic.twitter.com/mOFxVtzGwE — Beth Hannel (@bethhannel) March 18, 2019

Oh, And Negan

Damn this episode is fire ??? This Negan & Michonne scene! Negan dropping some truth bombs! #TheWalkingdead #TWD — The Last Unicorn YouKnow (@Scorpio1080) March 18, 2019

Negan might still be loathed by much of the fan base but his redemption arc could be on the horizon after his interaction with Michonne in Sunday’s episode.