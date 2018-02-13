‘The Walking Dead’ Star Michael Cudlitz Lands New ABC Show

Michael Cudlitz has landed his first TV gig since leaving The Walking Dead, as he’ll head back to ABC for a Tim Doyle pilot.

Doyle, the former showrunner of Last Man Standing, will helm the single-camera comedy which has yet to be titled as a writer and executive producer. The project will be set in the 1970s and revolve around an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, which is where Cudlitz comes in. Other characters include a traditional mom and “eight boisterous sons “who navigate changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades,” according to Deadline‘s report.

Cudlitz’s character is named Mike Dwyer. Still, the actor is best known for his role as Abraham Ford on AMC’s The Walking Dead, where he was brutally sent off in an unforgettable Season Seven premiere on October 23, 2017. Other shows Cudlitz has been involed with include ABC’s Lost, as well as Southland, Band of Brothers, and Ballers.

Since leaving The Walking Dead, Cudlitz played a small part in an online series called Kings of Con, appeared in the TV movie The Trustee, and will soon be visible in Driven which is another seventies-centric vehicle.

Cudlitz joined The Walking Dead in its fourth season, first appearing in Episode 4×10, titled Inmates. His character was introduced as a former marine on a mission to deliver a traveling companion to Washington D.C. with an apparent cure for the zombie virus which was plaguing the globe. Ultimately, he became a fan-favorite character for speaking in ridiculous metaphors and always being at the ready when it comes to taking on apocalyptic threats.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018 on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead directly follows, debuting its Season Four premiere on April 15 at 10 pm ET. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.