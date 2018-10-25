‘The Walking Dead’ Clip: Negan Begs Michonne For Help

Negan is desperate for help in a new clip from The Walking Dead Episode 9×05, going as far as asking for it from Michonne.

With Negan having been locked away in his cell for nearly two years now, he has suddenly decided to stop eating. “The hunger strike ends today,” she tells him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m not on strike,” Negan tells her. “This is me not in the mood to eat but it’s nice to know that you care.”

However, Michonne has plans to keep the villain alive as a means to follow Rick’s ideas. “We’re keeping you alive and the living eat, so eat Negan, it’s a nice day,” she tells him. “I’ll be back in an hour. I want that gone.”

“Is that all you got?” Negan asks her. Michonne promises him, she has “got” better things to do. “You want me to eat,” he goes on, “Well, I want you to stay and talk to me. I’m proof that you’re making civilization, right? That’s what your boyfriend said, so, hard to be that if I’m dead from starvation.”

Of course, the witty Michonne calls back to his prior claim: “Hard to be that if you’re not on strike.”

“I’m not if you stay and talk to me,” Negan says.

Michonne, frustrated, buys in. “I’d say it’s about twenty minutes until the sun hits that bar,” she tells Negan. “Then, you’re gonna eat every last bite.”

Sunday’s Episode 9×05 will be the second-to-last episode for Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. The Walking Dead Episode 9×04 is titled, “The Obliged.” The official synopsis for The Obliged reads, “Rick’s vision of a civilized future is threatened by a sudden reckoning with past sins that remain unavenged and unforgiven.”

Following the new episode, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live to recap the shocking episode with exclusive cast interviews and coverage from Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta! To watch and be notified when the show is live, follow FaceBook.com/ComicBookNOW!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.