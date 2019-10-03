The Walking Dead Nominated for Multiple People’s Choice Awards

Voting is now open for the E! People’s Choice Awards 2019, where The Walking Dead is nominated in five categories. The hit AMC series will compete for the two biggest awards in the television category and Daryl Dixon star Norman Reedus, now series lead and the zombie drama’s longest-serving actor alongside co-star Melissa McBride, is nominated in two categories. Also nominated is Michonne star Danai Gurira ahead of her eighth and final season. This marks Reedus’ first nomination at the PCAs, where TWD was named Favorite Cable TV Drama in 2014 and Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show in 2017. Gurira was named Favorite Action Movie Star at last year’s PCAs for her role as Okoye in Marvel Studios blockbuster Black Panther.

TWD will compete for The Show of 2019 against Grey’s Anatomy, Riverdale, Stranger Things, This Is Us, WWE Raw, The Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones, the latter pair of fan-favorites airing their respective series finales earlier this year. TWD is also nominated for The Drama Show of 2019, where it will compete against Big Little Lies, Chicago P.D., Grey’s Anatomy, Riverdale, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Game of Thrones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Competing for The Male TV Star of 2019 are Reedus, Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa for Riverdale, Jim Parsons for The Big Bang Theory, Finn Wolfhard for Stranger Things, Kit Harington for Game of Thrones, and Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us.

Reedus is also nominated for The Drama TV Star of 2019 alongside Brown for This Is Us, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner for Game of Thrones, Zendaya for Euphoria, Reese Witherspoon for Big Little Lies, Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things and Lili Reinhart for Riverdale.

Gurira is nominated for Female TV Star of 2019 alongside Williams and Turner for Game of Thrones, Brown for Stranger Things, Witherspoon for Big Little Lies, Mandy Moore for This Is Us and Reinhart and co-star Camila Mendes for Riverdale.

TWD recently took home several prizes at the 2019 Saturn Awards, where it won Best Horror Television Series. Gurira was named Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series and co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan was awarded Best Guest Starring Performance on a Television Series for his role as Negan.

From now until October 18, through the PCA website, fans can cast up to 25 votes per day, per category, per method, for their favorites in movies, television, music and pop culture. The annual awards ceremony will then be aired Sunday, November 10 at 9 p.m., on E!

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.