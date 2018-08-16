FanFest Announces New Event With Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus

FanFest Events, the brand behind the now global Walker Stalker Con, announced Thursday it would be hosting The Walking Dead stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus for an intimate new fan event in Atlanta this summer.

Dubbed, “An Evening With Jeffrey & Norman,” the exclusive new event will see two of The Walking Dead‘s biggest stars gather with fans at the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, August 25 for an all-inclusive engagement. Not only will fans get exclusive merchandise to take home and play games with the stars but will also attend a fun and intimate panel hosted by Walker Stalker CEO James Frazier and ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis.

“Fan Fest Events are fun and lighthearted sessions where fans can enjoy the celebrity guests they love in a new, intimate format we don’t normally get to see,” FanFest president Jackie Prutsman said. “For this exclusive evening in Atlanta on August 25th, we will only sell 800 tickets. We’re really excited to add this event style to our lineup and can’t wait to have some fun with the fans!”

Every attendee will also be granted a dual photo op with Morgan and Reedus.

Each fan swag bag will be loaded with exclusive and signed merchandise, including:

A Pre-Signed Autograph from Norman Reedus

A Pre-Signed Autograph from Jeffrey Dean Morgan

A Commemorative 11×17 Poster

A Commemorative T-Shirt

An Exclusive Shot Glass

Tickets to the event sell for $450 and are available now at FanFestEvents.com. To attend the event with a lesser price tag, tickets without autographs are available for $285 (still including photo ops) and tickets to only the panel are selling for $40.

Other upcoming Walker Stalker and FanFest events include Walker Stalker Con Orlando in August and San Jose in December, with FanFest slated for New Jersey in September and San Jose in December.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.