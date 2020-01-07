The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Goes Viral For Savage Rick Grimes Roast

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is going viral in certain corners of the Internet where fans of the zombie series like to lurk for a joke from San Diego Comic-Con at the expense of Rick Grimes. Rick left The Walking Dead in its ninth season when Andrew Lincoln asked to leave the series, flying off in a helicopter to a movie which we know not much about. During a fun little bit during San Diego Comic-Con, Reedus and some of his other co-stars were asked which character they would bring back to the series from six options. Daryl Dixon actor Reedus had one clear choice on who it wasn’t.

Reedus joked, “I’m bringing back Glenn because Rick talked way too much.” The savage remark earned a laugh from his co-stars and probably all of those watching at home, as well. He is, of course, having a laugh, as Reedus and Lincoln are known to be quite close friends and Reedus was among the many to be upset about not having the actor on set in Georgia, anymore.

In fact, Reedus was having a good time with Lincoln right up through their last moments on set together. “His very last scene, he’s laying there, and he’s supposed to giggle,” Reedus told ComicBook.com in 2018. “The camera’s [up] here and I’m under the camera tickling his feet so he can giggle. So, it was a good way to end it. At the very end, he got up, and we gave him a standing ovation. He gave a little speech and people pulled out their phones. He goes, ‘Everybody put down your phones. This isn’t for them, it’s for us.’ In such true Andy spirit, it was a very inspirational, honest goodbye. It was very touching. He’s still around. His spirit’s still around, he’s still very much a part of the show.”

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its tenth season on February 23 at 9pm ET on AMC.