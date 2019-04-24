‘The Walking Dead: Our World’ Wins Three Webby Awards

The location-based augmented reality mobile game The Walking Dead: Our World based on the popular AMC zombie series has won three Webby Awards. The game which is a collaboration between the Finnish game developer Next Games and AMC, won the Webby for Technical Achievement and both Webby and People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Augmented Reality.

The Walking Dead: Our World, based on AMC’s hit TV show, is a location-based AR (Augmented Reality) game built upon deeply collaborative gameplay. Gamers experience the zombie apocalypse seen on their television screens each Sunday night through use of their phone’s screen and its camera. “The game is a pioneer in its genre, integrating Google Maps technology and its map data into an engaging and versatile game experience,” AMC said in a press release.

Using location data, The Walking Dead: Our World turns the player’s real world surroundings into a digital zombie apocalypse, creating undead hordes of walkers for players to discover and defeat in their neighborhoods alongside fan-favorite characters from the hit show. It is formatted in a similar vein as the popular Pokemon GO game which allowed players to see Pokemon creatures around them through their phones. In The Walking Dead: Our World, players join groups of other survivors from around the globe to work together for big rewards.

“Next Games and AMC have innovated deep integrations between the show and the game, including weekly show-themed in-game events during Season 9 of The Walking Dead,” AMC’s press release said. “And fans of both the show and the game can look forward to even more features and immersive experiences rolling out in The Walking Dead: Our World in the coming months.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.

