The Walking Dead: Paola Lazaro Cast as Princess

It’s almost hard to believe that AMC’s The Walking Dead has been running for over a decade at this point, entering into its tenth season. With a good deal of the main cast, and supporting characters, having met their untimely ends, or exiting the series to have films of their own ala Rick Grimes, it’s no wonder that the series would look to introduce more fan favorites from the Image comic book series. Now, season ten is bringing a fan favorite into the war against the Whisperers with Juanita Sanchez, aka the Princess of Pittsburgh, cast with Paola Lazaro taking the role.

New York Comic Con has released a number of bombshells across the world of comic books, comic book adaptations, and anime so it’s no wonder that Walking Dead would begin letting loose with some serious bombshells to ramp up the anticipation of its upcoming season. While Rick’s original crew may be missing some of their biggest guns due to death by zombie or simply by human hands, those that have managed to survive are giving it their all against the Whisperers, a group of nomads who drape themselves in the skin of zombies to survive in this post apocalyptic world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Juanita Sanchez is an interesting character in a franchise that prides itself on interesting characters. “Princess” appears to our Walking Dead favorites as a “bit loopy”, thanks in part to the fact that she has been surviving this zombie plagued world all by her lonesome. Though something of a loner, this hasn’t affected her ability to look at life through an optimistic lens, one of the reasons that fans find her so endearing in the comics book run from Robert Kirkman.

Season 10 will have Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon leading the charge against the Whisperers, attempting to do his best after having lost both Rick Grimes and Michonne due to previous events. While the events of the television show somewhat use the timeline of the comic books in order to lay the ground work for the major conflicts, it’s clear that the television show has definitely become an entity of its own. With old characters leaving and new characters arriving, Rick’s gang is going to have to deal with a lot, including the unpredictable status of old franchise villain Negan.

What do you think of this casting news that Paola Lazaro will be bringing Princess to life in season ten? What are you looking forward to the most for the Walking Dead’s newest season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Walking Dead!