‘The Walking Dead’: Rebar Once Saved Rick’s Life

Rick Grimes might be losing his life to some rebar on the side of street but it once helped save his life on The Walking Dead in a previous season.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×04 follow. Major spoilers!

To conclude Rick’s penultimate episode on The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln’s character was bucked from a horse and impaled on a rebar protruding from cement. While this might lead to Rick’s death in Episode 9×05, Rick’s last episode, a rebar has once saved Rick’s life so he might still be grateful for the metal.

In the video above, Rick Grimes is seen being rescued by Daryl and Merle Dixon back in The Walking Dead‘s third season.

In fact, the video above might also quiet the skeptics who think the rebar would not have been sharp enough to cut through Rick like it did.

While rebar accidents seem uncommon in the workplace, with only 15 being reported under a “rebar” and “impaled” search from the Department of Labor between 2004 and today, that’s because steps are taken to avoid such events. Clearly, though, being impaled by a rebar is something which has happened in the real world, therefore lending credibility to Rick Grimes’ accident when falling off of a horse in The Walking Dead Episode 9×04.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 is titled, “What Comes After”. The official synopsis for “What Comes After” reads, “Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities.”

