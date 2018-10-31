‘The Walking Dead’ Just Ruined Halloween With This Devastating Costume

It’s never too soon for The Walking Dead to bust out the troll tweets on Halloween.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×04 follow. Major spoilers!

Following the shocking ending to Sunday night’s episode, Skybound’s official The Walking Dead Twitter account wasted no time coming up with the ultimate “couples costume.” The tweet came with a photo of Rick Grimes and some rebar, referencing Rick’s accident from his penultimate episode.

Check out the purely evil and all-too-soon tweet below:

Andrew Lincoln’s exit is scheduled for The Walking Dead Episode 9×05. With next Sunday’s episode containing the true farewell for the character, Rick is guaranteed to survive his accident with the rebar for at least one more episode. Whether this injury claims him or plays a part in why he leaves Alexandria and his group of survivors behind will be revealed in the next episode.

Whether or not fans are able to cook up some relevant costumes this Halloween evening is to be seen, but if they do surface, they will certainly end up on ComicBook.com.

