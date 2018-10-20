‘Talking Dead’ Officially Releases Scott Wilson Tribute Video

Talking Dead has officially released the tribute video that aired live last Sunday in honor of late The Walking Dead star Scott Wilson, who died Oct. 6 at age 76.

As you sit down to enjoy your Spaghetti Tuesday on a Wednesday, take a moment to remember the greatness that was Scott Wilson, or as so many of us knew him, Hershel Greene. We love you, Scott.

🍝❤️🍝 #SpaghettiForScott pic.twitter.com/Sths8pGGST — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) October 18, 2018

Host Chris Hardwick preceded the tribute slideshow with a brief monologue explaining why the October 7 episode of Talking Dead, which aired immediately following The Walking Dead‘s Season Nine premiere, did not include a mention of Wilson’s death. That episode was pre-recorded, filmed when that episode’s guests were assembled in Los Angeles for the show’s premiere a week prior.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of Wilson’s death spread on social media just an hour after showrunner Angela Kang announced at New York Comic Con Wilson would be reappearing as Hershel in Season Nine alongside former co-stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Jon Bernthal, who would be returning as Sasha and Shane, respectively. That panel was also hosted by Hardwick, who recounted how the assembled cast and crew first learned of Wilson’s passing following the conclusion of the panel.

“The crowd went nuts, they were so excited, and we came off stage and almost immediately found out, then after that, that Scott had sadly passed away,” Hardwick said on the first live Talking Dead of the new season.

“Of course, we’re all going to look forward to seeing Scott reprise the role of Hershel, as emotional and bittersweet as that is. But I just had to say Scott was such an incredibly kind and talented man and elevated every room that he was in. He was someone that I really cared deeply about, and I always enjoyed seeing him.”

The network previously paid tribute to Wilson following the Season Nine premiere with a brief title card in his honor.

“We pre-taped the premiere last week. We were unable to acknowledge his passing on our show, so I just want to say tonight that we’re thinking about him, and our thoughts and our hearts are with his friends and family and especially his wonderful amazing wife Heavenly, who was equally lovely as well to see,” Hardwick said.

“And all the fans that loved him too. So we just wanted to take a moment before we go to commercial and say, ‘We love you and we miss you, Scott.’”

Lauren Cohan, who plays Hershel’s daughter Maggie, recently shared a first look photo at Wilson’s return to his role on the Season Nine set.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.