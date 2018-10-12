‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases “Intense” Scene With Spoiler

The Walking Dead Season Nine will soon see an “intense” face-to-face confrontation between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her husband’s murderer, Negan, teases star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

“We were very excited to have the opportunity to work together because other than the initial meet with her in clearing on her knees, I never had the chance to do anything with Lauren,” Morgan told Us.

“These two characters, her especially, have been waiting a long time to have a little one-on-one time. And Negan knows it. Negan knows that she’s been looking for him and he’s waiting on her.”

Maggie has yet to confront Negan since his brutal baseball bat murder of Glenn (Steven Yeun), who Maggie feels has gone unavenged: an 18-months-plus prison sentence isn’t justice, and Maggie has taken issue with Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) unilateral decision to spare and jail the villain instead of rightfully executing him.

Whenever and however Maggie and Negan have their encounter, it will be “very intense,” Morgan said. “It’s very emotional. I think the audience is gonna get goosebumps. It’s very heavy.”

“I was sitting there watching and I got chills from just their work,” added showrunner Angela Kang. “I love the writing, but also their performances are so incredible and moving and surprising.”

The pair could meet in episode 906, which Cohan previously teased as a major episode where “a lot happens.” That episode will be Cohan’s last, but both the actress and Kang have expressed Maggie’s story is left open-ended allowing for a future return in Season Ten or beyond.

Continuing on will be Negan, who has been stripped of both his leadership position with the Saviors and his beloved barbwire-wrapped baseball bat Lucille as he withers away in his Alexandria jail cell.

“He has always been in control and that has been completely stripped from him, from every angle. Also, he’s not able to talk to anyone. He may get up some gusto for a couple of moments with Rick because I think he, unlike anyone else on this show is ever gonna do, gets under Rick’s skin and he will still find a way to push his buttons,” Morgan said. “But when Negan is alone, he’s having a very, very hard time.”

Of his bat, named after his late wife, Negan “misses her a lot,” Morgan explained.

“He will verbalize it. She’s not just a weapon, it means a lot more than that to him. For him, it’s a crutch for getting through this world and without it, he’s not whole. He’s having a hard, hard time without Lucille.”

In the comics, Maggie later confronted a freed Negan, who had since reformed into more of an anti-hero. Negan broke down into tears and begged Maggie to kill him, either by gun or by baseball bat, only for Maggie to refuse — walking away so that Negan could instead live with his crimes.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.