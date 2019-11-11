The Walking Dead’s Scott Gimple Cancels Talking Dead Appearance

The Walking Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple has cancelled his scheduled appearance on Talking Dead for Sunday night. Gimple was slated to appear on the live recap series alongside Sinbad and Jaime King but he had to cancel the appearance when he was feeling under the weather on Sunday, taking to social media to share the news. According to the AMC’s show’s chief content officer, a sickness has him sounding “like a broken flugenhorn” which means that any news about the Rick Grimes movies and third Walking Dead series is going to be postponed if it was going to come on Sunday night.

“A) TWD tonight has some the funniest/weirdest Negan stuff ever,” Gimple wrote on Twitter. “B) it gets harrowing and heartbreaking, C) it gets funny, D) big things happen, E) do watch, F) I shan’t be Talking Dead tonight, as my voice has been zapped by a cold and I sound like a broken flugelhorn.”

Talking Dead still has a pair of guests slated to appear. There is no word yet on whether or not the AMC recap series is going to have someone fill in for Gimple. Sinbad is an actor best known for his titles from the 90s like Jingle All The Way, Conehead, and Good Burger. King is best known for appearances in Sin City and My Bloody Valentine.

Sunday night’s The Walking Dead Episode 10×06 is titled, “Bonds.” The official synopsis for Bonds reads, “Carol and Daryl go on a stake out mission together while Siddiq struggles to solve a mystery.” The episode is directed by Dan Liu on a script from Kevin Deiboldt. The episode is scheduled to run for a slightly extended run time, concluding at 10:07pm ET before a new episode of Talking Dead airs.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC, with only three episodes remaining this year.