Former ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Went And Got Shredded

The Walking Dead‘s former Tyreese Williams actor has been really putting the hammer down in the weight room since leaving the AMC zombie show.

Chad L. Coleman, who joined The Walking Dead in its third season, has been busy at work with several other titles since his character was killed off in the Mid-Season Five premiere. In fact, he’s found a good bit of success on his Orville series after a stint with Syfy’s The Expanse. However, he might be tossing his hat in the super hero regime ring after showing off his new physique.

Coleman took to Instagram to share a photo of himself after a good bit of working out, showing off his hard work with a pair of trainers on the west and east coast of the United States. Check out the progress photo from Coleman’s social media page below.

The 44-year-old actor might just be in the best shape of his life! The question is, which super hero should he play in the Marvel or DC universe should such an opportunity come along? Share your suggestions in the comment section! ComicBook.com’s Russ Burlingame cooked up a list of suggestions, check it out to see if you agree.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con, Coleman opened up about his final episode from The Walking Dead which aired in 2016. The episode was largely dedicated to his exit and brought back characters such as The Governor, Bob Stookey, Beth Greene, and others. “That was a very, very special episode,” Coleman said of What Happened and What’s Going On. “I will never forget that. I think and hope it will remain in the top five for them. David Morrissey, top notch man, love working with him. Love him as a person.”

