First Look At ‘The Walking Dead’ New Massive Windmill Set Piece

The Walking Dead has constructed its massive new windmill set piece which will appear in Season Nine.

The construction took merely days after the Senoia, Georgia court approved the AMC crew to construct the massive set piece. The approval was for a structure standing 55-feet tall. In The Walking Dead comics, the Alexandria community has established itself as a thriving bunch in the years which come after the war with Negan. While the former villain is locked away in prison, Rick has built his slice of civilization to the point that they enjoy having carnivals and neighborhood outings. Farms are growing. People are enjoying life. A key characteristic of this community is a tall windmill which stands above Alexandria.

Check out the first photo of The Walking Dead’s windmill in the Facebook post from the Walking Dead Haraslon GA account below.

“Location Manager Mike Riley told the city council that he had met with the fire marshall and those responsible for the safety design of the windmill, and the main structure will have to be less than 40 feet tall,” the Newnan Times-Herald reported back in May. “With the blades, the total height will be around 65 feet, he said. A sprinkler system will be installed inside the tower.”

No one spoke to support or challenge the height variance at the council meeting.

“We do appreciate everything you’ve done for us and we look forward to working with you on the future,” Riley said.

The AMC show was spotted filming at the capitol for its Season Nine premiere back in May, with photos surfacing online which revealed the new looks of several characters. According to new showrunner Angela Kang, some of the show’s women will finally be given their moment in the spotlight when the AMC series returns with a time jump.

If the windmill is any indication of the show’s narrative, fans should expect a considerable time jump between Season Eight and Season Nine, just as the comic book experienced between issue #126 and issue #127. The windmill first appeared in the latter issue.

The windmill is not the only tall structure which has joined The Walking Dead to indicate a time jump is coming. The first official photo from the set released by AMC not only revealed Greg Nicotero is directing the Season Nine premiere, but also that the Hilltop community has a new water tower, which could have been constructed with help from Georgie‘s Key to The Future book.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning on August 12 for the rest of its fourth season.