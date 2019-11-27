The Walking Dead: World Beyond Character Portraits Released

AMC is gearing up for a push with The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the third series set in the Walking Dead universe. This time around, viewers will follow characters 10 years into the apocalypse, serving as the first generation to have grown up in this post-apocalyptic world loaded with treacherous foes and zombies. Now, AMC has released character portraits for the main characters from the series which is aiming to land on Sunday nights beginning in the Spring of 2020. While the recent additions to the cast indicate there will be more characters in the series, the main six have all be treated to their own portraits.

Six of the shows main stars, Nico Tortorella, Hal Cumpston, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, and Aliyah Royale have been given the “character portrait” treatment and the photos have begun making their rounds on social media. A fan account rounded them up into a pair of tweets.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond added Julia Ormond and several other cast members to its roster. Also joining the show’s series regulars in recurring guest roles this season are Natalie Gold (Succession, The Land of Steady Habits) as Lyla, a mysterious figure operating in the shadows on behalf of the cause she believes in; Al Calderon (Step Up: High Water) as Barca; Scott Adsit (Veep, 30 Rock) as Tony; and Ted Sutherland (Fear Street, Rise) as Percy, joining the roster which already includes Nico Tortorella, Aliyah Royale, Annet Mahendru, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will focus on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Co-Creators Gimple and Showrunner Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

The Walking Dead will return for the back half of its tenth season in February of 2020.