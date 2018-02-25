Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Should Tease Whisperers in Season 8

Are the Whisperers finally coming to The Walking Dead?

Ever since the villainous Whisperers, a band of cold-hearted people who roam the country wearing the skin of zombies, appeared in Robert Kirkman‘s popular Image comic series, fans have been wondering if they would make their way to the TV series on AMC. Whenever asked about them, producer and former showrunner Scott Gimple has hinted that the Whisperers were on the show’s radar, but that they wouldn’t be introduced in Season 8.

But, what he never ruled out, was the Whisperers being teased before this season comes to a close.

Going into Season 8, fans knew that the focus of the show would be solely on the All Out War storyline, which pits Rick against Negan in a deadly battle for the area around Alexandria. As comic readers know, and as those who watch the show can probably guess, Rick’s going to end up winning that fight, one way or another. So, where does the story go next?

The producers of the show have made it very clear that the All Out War will end in Season 8. Carl’s death, which will take place in tonight’s episode, will likely act as a catalyst for Rick and the rest of the survivors. With that in mind, Negan won’t be the villain for much longer.

Let’s also remember that The Walking Dead has already been renewed for a ninth season this fall. The show is guaranteed to continue once Season 8 comes to a close.

This means that the show will need a something new to bring to the table in Season 9. More importantly, the producers will have to find something for fans to latch onto in order to convince them to watch another season in the fall. With Negan going down, Carl dying, and Morgan heading south to join the ranks of Fear the Walking Dead, many fans could look at this season’s finale as a clean exit, a chance to move on with resolution. The creative team will need to hook them on another storyline before its all said and done.

The Whisperers are the perfect way to accomplish this. They don’t need to be featured much this season, all it would take is a small tease towards the end of the finale. A post credits scene could even do the trick here.

Either way, the point is The Walking Dead needs to set up a future for the show in order to keep fans engaged this summer. By introducing the Whisperers as the dangerous new villains sometime this season, it’s a sure-fire way to get people interested in what’s to come.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.