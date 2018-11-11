With a new episode of The Walking Dead comes the risk of beloved characters perishing in the apocalypse, even if they did survive six years without Rick Grimes.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×06 is titled, “Who Are You Now?” The official synopsis for Who Are You Now? reads, “The Survivors encounter unfamiliar faces outside the safety of their community’s walls and must decide whether or not this new group can be trusted.” The episode is directed by Larry Teng on a script from Eddie Guzelian.

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Episode 9×06…

Michonne- Safe. Michonne will struggle a bit mentally and emotionally but she has more to live for now than at any point since joining The Walking Dead. She will lead the survivors toward their new world.

Negan- Safe. Nobody is eager to kill Negan anymore as his biggest enemy claimed him “already worse than dead” before she head out of town. Negan will continue to live in his jail cell and serve his sentence.

Carol- Safe. Carol’s relationship with King Ezekiel could have made her vulnerable as caring for anyone in the apocalypse has for others before. However, Carol is only strengthened by her desire to keep others and her family safe.

Daryl- Safe. Daryl has taken up a drastically different lifestyle since Rick’s disappearance six years ago. With no immediate threats nearby, Daryl will continue to survive.

Siddiq- Danger. Siddiq is only listed as being in danger because Enid is now also a doctor and every fan of The Walking Dead knows the one doctor rule this show has!

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a level-headed survivor and one of the few remaining mainstays at the Hilltop. In Maggie’s absence, he will likely be taking more control of the community, which might be for the best.

Enid- Safe. Enid has a key role on The Walking Dead now as the community doctor. She’s not going anywhere, though she is stealing Siddiq’s job!

Gabriel- Safe. After close encounters with Jadis and her helicopter people, Father Gabriel has spent his time in the apocalypse evolving. He might even allow a new relationship to blossom. He’s not going anywhere.

Ezekiel- Danger. Fans of The Walking Dead comics know the Whisperers being nearby means Ezekiel is in danger. Plus, relationships on this show rarely end well, so he can’t be ruled safe at any point this season.

Jerry- Safe. Jerry continues his happy-go-lucky nature and blossoming relationship with Nabila in surviving fashion.

Tara- Safe. Tara has been showing her friendlier side but hasn’t been tremendously involved with the current storyline. Killing her would be an injustice!

Rosita- Danger. Rosita will see a beefed up role by comparison to previous seasons which is scary when the Whisperers arriving s considered. One way or another, she will meet them very soon.

Eugene- Danger. Along with Rosita, Eugene is due for an encounter with The Walking Dead‘s new villains. The ruthless group might not take kindly to his presence.

Aaron- Safe. If losing an arm could not stop Aaron, what else could harm him as he takes on more of a leadership role in Rick’s absence?

