Who Dies in The Walking Dead Season 10 Premiere?

The Walking Dead on Sunday launches its tenth season, widening the conflict between the survivors — Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) among them — and the walker skin-wearing Whisperers, commanded by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst).

In the Season 10 opener, “Lines We Cross,” the survivors are forced to cross into the land staked by the territorial Whisperers, who threaten war should Alpha’s rules be disobeyed. Under constant watch by their nefarious neighbors, the survivors have assembled a militia-like fighting force amid growing tensions and paranoia capable of once again driving the survivors apart.

Because Michonne is poised for a significant storyline in Season 10, Gurira’s last, the Alexandria leader can be considered safe. Also expected to make it out of the first episode alive are best friends Daryl and Carol, who share a “very big storyline” in TWD‘s tenth year, according to showrunner Angela Kang.

Considerably less safe is a now hot-headed Aaron (Ross Marquand), who has sworn off his days as a “good Samaritan” following the death of boyfriend Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) in the war against the Saviors and then the deaths of Jesus (Tom Payne), Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and Tara (Alanna Masterson) at the hands of the Whisperers. Now a desire for revenge is making the usually prudent Aaron reckless, putting him at high risk in Season 10.

As seen in a Season 10 premiere clip, Aaron is wrestling with a question of morality — when patrolling for Whisperers with Michonne, he asks, “Are we the good guys?” — and past episodes of TWD haven’t been kind to characters who act as the moral compass: Dale (Jeffrey DeMunn), Hershel (Scott Wilson), Tyreese (Chad Coleman) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) are just a few survivors who met tragic ends after exhibiting virtuous attitudes.

Aaron is now “kind of ditching the diplomacy that he’s known for the first five seasons in the show,” Marquand told ET Live, adding “there’s no diplomacy” with the barbaric Whisperers.

“You have to meet their violence with violence, unfortunately. I think he’s ready to avenge his friends,” Marquand said. “And he’s happy to, much like Gabriel and Eugene as well, fight for their communities, because they have to. The other choice is surrender, and that’s gonna mean their own death, and then turning into the undead and the horde that Alpha owns.”

In tonight’s season opener, “The group in Oceanside continues to train in case the Whisperers return; tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres tonight at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.