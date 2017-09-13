‘The Walking Dead’ New York Comic Con Panelists Revealed

The Walking Dead will conquer New York Comic Con in October, just two weeks ahead of its Season Eight premiere, rolling out a massive chunk of its cast for a panel in Madison Square Garden.

The Walking Dead cast members in attendance will include cast members like Rick actor Andrew Lincoln, Daryl actor Norman Reedus, Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Maggie actress Lauren Cohan, Carol actress Melissa McBride, Morgan actor Lennie James, Jesus actor Tom Payne, Enid actress Katelyn Nacon, and Dwight actor Austin Amelio.

Also on hand will be Executive Producer and Showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Executive Producer Robert Kirkman, Executive Producer Gale Anne Hurd, Executive Producer, Director and Special Effects Make-up Supervisor Greg Nicotero, and Executive Producer David Alpert.

The panel, of course, will be moderated by Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick.

Fans can expect a satisfying amount of insight for The Walking Dead‘s upcoming eighth season and 100th overall episode during the panel. In 2016, the show’s New York Comic Con revealed the first footage in the immediate aftermath of Negan killing Abraham and Glenn, revealing Rick as the first known survivor of the villain’s vicious eeny-meeny-miny-moe game.

The AMC hosted a preview special ahead of Fear the Walking Dead‘s midseason premiere, offering up an extended clip from the premiere. With war on the horizon, fans might expect a more action-packed tease for the upcoming episode from the New York Comic Con panel.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.