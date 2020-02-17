The Walking Dead Midseason 10 Premiere Launches Over 40 Weeks of TWD Universe on TV

When The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with its midseason premiere on Feb. 23, it will launch over 40 weeks of Walking Dead programming airing on network AMC throughout the rest of 2020. The network will for the first time air 42 new episodes across three series from TWD Universe: an eight-episode half-season of the main show's tenth season, the front half of its eleventh season, the 16-episode sixth season of companion series Fear the Walking Dead, and ten episodes of the premiere season of spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the first Walking Dead series announced to run for a pre-determined stretch of episodes across two seasons.

The Walking Dead airs its midseason 10 premiere, "Squeeze," Sunday, Feb. 23, and runs uninterrupted through the premiere of its untitled season finale on April 12. The Season 10 finale will be followed by the premiere episode of World Beyond, which will air its ten-episode first season uninterrupted through June 14.

If Fear premieres its Season 6 opener after the World Beyond season finale on June 14, its midseason finale will air August 2. Should Fear have an abbreviated hiatus — as it did with Season 5, going off air for just three weeks in the summer — it would likely return August 23 and run through Oct. 18. The Walking Dead would then air its Season 11 premiere that same night or, at the latest, Oct. 25.

Should Fear run without splitting into half seasons, it would conclude Sept. 27. (Last year, Fear Season 5 wrapped up on Sept. 29.) This would make way for an earlier Oct. 4 premiere date for The Walking Dead's eleventh season, which is closer to the Oct. 7 and Oct. 6 starts for Season 9 and Season 10, respectively.

AMC has not yet announced the exact premiere dates of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 or The Walking Dead Season 11.

"We’re plotting a lot more ambition for this, and for us, the high bar is, I think there are endless stories to be told in this universe," AMC chief Sarah Barnett previously told The Los Angeles Times. "There is a huge, un-snobby, high-taste-threshold fandom for this show that tell us they want to hear more stories. What we won’t do is make a weak version of The Walking Dead. We won’t imitate that. What we will do is look at a number of different formats and a number of different creative forms with a number of new and existing writers."

In addition to a feature film trilogy set to star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, projected to release in 2021 or 2022, TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple is now plotting multiple miniseries, short-form stories, and other limited run or stand alone series and specials set in The Walking Dead Universe. Those projects are in development and do not have set release dates.

