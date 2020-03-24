The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Sings and Plays Piano to Celebrate Danai Gurira's Run as Michonne

This week, The Walking Dead said goodbye to another major leading character: Danai Gurira's Michonne. The fan-favorite character from Robert Kirkman's comic book didn't show up in The Walking Dead TV series until season 3, but that didn't prevent her from breaking out to become one of the show's biggest stars. Needless to say, The Walking Dead fandom is feeling a lot of emotion over Danai Gurira leaving - but few probably feel it as much as her former Walking Dead co-star Andrew Lincoln. In a moment that'll probably give a lot fans Love Actually re-vibes, Andrew Lincoln gave a sweet serenade to Danai Gurira, celebrating her time on The Walking Dead:

The video was shared by Danai Gurira, who also added this caption:

"An Ode from Andy -- This means a lot. Made me laugh and cry. Thank you so much Andy! (Great vocals! And piano skills! Is there anything this man can’t do?!!!) You are one of the most incredible human beings on the planet. I’ll cherish the journey with you and the whole #TWDFamily always."

Danai Gurira has seen her star rise high and fast since joining The Walking Dead. She is (of course) a global star now, after landing the starring role of Okoye, in Marvel's Black Panther franchise. With the milestone success of that film, followed by the one-two box office smashes of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, it's no surprise if Gurira's schedule is a little busy now.

Of course, Michonne's final episode of The Walking Dead revealed that Danai Gurira's time in the franchise is not yet done - nor is the "Richonne" love affair between her and Lincoln. Michonne found proof of life for Rick Grimes, which has sent her on a search that leads directly into the Rick Grimes movies. According to movie writer Scott Gimple, the finer details of that Rick-focused feature are still being fine-tuned:

"That's totally in the writing phase, the phone call phase and the discussion phase," Gimple told THR. "We've been fine-tuning that and playing around with it for a while. That's where we're at now. We were in a stage that just required final drafts and rooms."

The Walking Dead Season 10B is now airing Sunday nights on AMC.