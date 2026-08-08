Bart Simpson Star Thinks Iconic Series Could End Much Sooner Than Fans Might Hope

The Simpsons has been one of Television’s longest-lasting franchises, and though its had its share of highs and lows, . That doesn’t seem to be the case though according to one of the show’s main stars, as the voice of Bart Simpson thinks it could end much sooner than fans might hope and expect.

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Nancy Cartwright has been the voice of Bart Simpson since The Simpsons made its big detubt in 1987, and the show has been a mainstay of Fox’s animation block for decades since. That may be coming to a close soon though, as in a recent interview with Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You podcast (H/T ), Cartwright was asked how long The Simpsons will go, and she answered, “40 seasons”.

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Hitting 40 seasons is a truly impressive feat, but that number will be here sooner than you might think, as the show just finished its 37th season and will begin its 38th season later this year. If it ends at 40, that would mean the show will conclude in 2029, and that’s not that far off.

The Simpsons Isn’t Officially Done at 40, But It Would Be A Great Place To End

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Now, it’s important to know that this wasn’t Cartwright officially saying the show will end with season 40, and she was just answering a question. When Rosenbaum asked if “you think it’s stop at 40?, Cartwright said, “Yeah”. Rosenbaum asked if she was for sure, and Cartwright said, “It’s my opinion.”

If the show does continue past season 40, Cartwright is still excited to be a part of the series. After Cartwright made sure everyone was sdtill alive in this hypotethical situation, she said, “Yeah, we’ll keep going then.” Rosenbaum then asked “Would you go as long as they wanted to keep going,” and Cartwright said, “Absolutely.”

The 40th season will be the final season in the four season renewal the show received last year, so from a contract perspective, it could end there cleanly. There’s also the fact that 2027 will see the franchisd’s second film released, which is 20 full years since the first film made its debut in 2007. If the film resonates with fans, this would be an amazing final arc for the franchise to release its second film and then close out the series with its final two seasons.

The goodbye tour could be fantastic, and it would be a perfect way to remind everyone why they loved the show in the first place. Granted, it could also go 10 more seasons before all is said and done, so we’ll just have to wait and see which directon the creators take.