Disney Animated Series Sees Banned Revival Episode Leaked Online

Earlier this summer, a major revival animated series came to a close on Disney+, once again bringing to an end one of the studio’s most beloved families. The Proud Family returned to the screen in 2022, with a revival series that brought us back into the world of Oscar, Penny, and Big Momma. Unfortunately, while the revival series ended a long run with four seasons to its name, there is one episode that was banned from ever making its way onto Disney’s streaming service. In a surprising turn, said installment has found its way online, and fans are taking notice.

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The episode in question for The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder was episode 205, titled “They’re Gonna Love Me.” While Disney never officially stated why this episode was banned, fans of the series are theorizing that it’s the character Michael Collins who is the culprit. In the episode, Michael shares their pronouns with the school’s administrator as “they/them,” with the adult diminishing Collins for it. Stating that “this isn’t that kind of school,” going so far as to cross out the “they/them” written on the paper handed to her. The school representative then informs Michael that they will no longer be the director for the school play, creating quite the conundrum for the playwright. You can check out the controversial clip, along with the full video, in the social media post below.

An unreleased episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has been uploaded online.



(https://t.co/Qdz6FIl035) pic.twitter.com/J5M3hdAdaW — The Disney Beat 🪄 (@DisneyBeat101) August 8, 2026

The Proud Family Will Return

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While The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder came to an end earlier this month, this doesn’t mean that we’ve seen the end of Penny and her energetic clan. Later this year, Disney is planning to release a stop-motion holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas, which will bring back the beloved characters in a brand new way following their recent series finale. While a new series and/or fifth season of Louder and Prouder hasn’t been confirmed, the creators are hoping that the upcoming Christmas installment will be a path forward to the world that introduced viewers to Big Momma.

In a recent interview, The Proud Family co-creator Bruce W. Smith confirmed that he had fallen in love with stop-motion animation while working on the upcoming holiday special. Hinting at the idea that the 2-D animated universe might continue with this brand new style via additional holiday specials down the line. The Proud Family, for those who might not recall, originally arrived on the airwaves all the way back in 2001. When the original series ended in 2005, it took decades to see Louder and Prouder arrive on the small screen. Fingers crossed that, should the franchise receive a new series in the future, it won’t take as long to check out what Penny and company have been up to behind-the-scenes.