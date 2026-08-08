One of the Kids WB’s Funniest Cartoons Desperately Needs a Reboot in 2026, Especially After the MCU

Kids’ WB was one of the most influential blocks of children’s animated programming throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, and although it has been defunct for a while, the existence of the MCU proves that now is the perfect time for a reboot of one of its best shows. Kids’ WB was a home for animated superhero shows, with viewers being exposed to programs like Superman: The Animated Series, Static Shock, X-Men: Evolution, and more. However, one of its best 90s superhero shows didn’t come from Marvel or DC.

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Alongside the Disney Afternoon and FOX Kids, Kids’ WB was one of one of the premier places for kids to watch cartoons in the ’90s, with some of the most beloved programs of the decade originating as part of the block. Alongside the aforementioned superhero shows, Kids’ WB was also home to multiple collaborations with the iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg, leading to projects like Animaniacs and Tiny Toons Adventures. However, when Kids’ WB combined these two arms of its programming, it created what is arguably the best show from the block.

Now Is The Perfect Time For A Freakazoid! Reboot

One of the most beloved, unique, and memorable shows from Kids’ WB is Freakazoid!, an animated superhero series that premiered on September 9, 1995. The series follows a teenager who gains superpowers from a computer bug, allowing him to become the superhero Freakazoid. His access to the knowledge of the Internet, as well as super strength, speed, and durability, allows him to fight all kinds of criminals, keeping the city of Washington D.C. safe.

Like many of Spielberg’s other animated shows of the ’90s, Freakazoid! is known for being a parody show, with it heavily satirizing the comic books and comic book media of the era. A wave of comic book movies were coming out at the time, with Tim Burton’s Batman, Blade, The Crow, and more attempting to turn the goofy world of comics into serious live-action fare. On top of that, there were even more animated superhero shows, with Freakzoid frequently breaking the fourth wall to comment on how marketable and toyetic the show is. The show utilized slapstick, and zany high-energy humor in order to highlight the wackiness of superhero worlds, defining the show’s tone throughout its two seasons.

Freakazoid! had a lot to work with, but now, there is an endless pool of material to satirize. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has 38 movies, as well as countless live-action and animated TV shows. There are two different DC cinematic universes, as well as tons of attempts at new superhero universes like Bloodshot and 2024’s The Crow. The superhero wave of the 90s has turned into a superhero tsunami, meaning that a reboot of Freakazoid! would be more mainstream and have more to work with than ever before.

Despite all of this superhero media, there isn’t a straight-up parody of any of it anymore. The Boys got close, and while it did satirize some elements of the MCU’s marketing, it wound up becoming a drama with heavy political commentary. Meanwhile, The Tick, which leaned further into comedy, ended after only two seasons. A Freakazoid! reboot could fill this vacuum, delivering multiple segments per episode of high-energy laughs that fans of Marvel, DC, or any superhero media could instantly cling to.

Hulu’s Animaniacs Proved That Reboots Of Spielberg’s Kids’ WB Shows Can Work

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Steven Spielberg’s shows on Kids’ WB were quentissential ’90s, and due to their association with the decade, it may seem risky to reboot one in the 2020s. Luckily, Hulu has already proven that it works. In 2020, Hulu relased a revival of Animaniacs, bringing back the same voice actors, character designs, and referential humor. The show feels exactly like the original series, albeit with references to modern pop culture and politics rather than jokes about Bill Clinton playing the saxaphone.

By staying true to the source material and just updating the content, Hulu’s Animaniacs was a massive success, getting positive reveiws across the board. The show has 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and remained relevant throughout its three seasons, being one of Hulu’s most popular original animated series. So, a Freakazoid! reboot just needs to do something similar, maintaining the same heart, humor, and style of the original series while shifting its focus from superhero media of the 1990s to superhero meida of the 2020s.