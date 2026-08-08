3 Biggest Things House of the Dragon Needs to Address in the Season 3 Finale Before We’re Left Waiting for Years

There’s just one more episode of House of the Dragon Season 3, and then fans will be left waiting for the spinoff’s fourth and final season. House of the Dragon Season 4 isn’t even in production yet, and there are usually a couple of years between outings. That means we won’t bid farewell to the chaotic and flawed Targaryens that make up the show’s ensemble just yet, but it also raises concerns about being left on cliffhangers. Season 3 introduces many new developments as the Dance of the Dragons continues, and it seems unlikely the show will resolve all of them in a single installment.

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However, there are major storylines that need to be addressed before House of the Dragon Season 3 takes its final bow. These are too important to leave until next time, especially when Season 4 will already be tasked with tying up the main conflict and biggest character arcs. From the market town causing a surprising amount of chaos all season to House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 7’s big return, these three things need to be covered in this week’s episode. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episodes 1-7.

3) What Happens to Tumbleton & Lord Ormund

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The question of what to do about Tumbleton and Lord Ormund Hightower looms large over House of the Dragon Season 3. From the battle-centric preview, we already know that Rhaenyra will finally answer Ormund’s crimes with force. However, only Fire & Blood fans have an idea of what will happen to the market town and the man lording over it after. Even then, House of the Dragon isn’t afraid to make changes to its source material. So, until viewers watch the last episode, they won’t really know how this fight plays out.

The finale will need to offer closure for the First Battle of Tumbleton and Ormund’s arc, as they’re so central to this outing. For that reason, they should receive proper endings here and now. Plus, the fallout of the First Battle of Tumbleton would make a great segue into Season 4. It’s exactly the turning point for Rhaenyra that House of the Dragon needs.

2) The Discontent Within Queen Rhaenyra’s Court

Image via Theo Whiteman/HBO

There’s plenty of discontent within Rhaenyra Targaryen’s circle in House of the Dragon Season 3, and that becomes more obvious than ever in Episode 7. Ulf’s betrayal proves that the people fighting for her are growing weary of her reign. We’ve seen as much with Lord Corlys Velaryon, too, even if he decides to return to King’s Landing before being captured in Episode 6. Rhaena’s situation is likely to leave her and Baela at odds with Rhaenyra as well, and even Ser Torrhen Manderly is catching on to how he’s being scapegoated. Hugh Hammer and Mysaria’s loyalties seem precarious as well.

There are too many people poised to turn against Rhaenyra, all as she demonstrates increasing incompetence. The finale must see her realizing she’s losing people, something that feels likely to make her stumble further. It will give fans of Fire & Blood the paranoid queen they’ve been waiting for, however. And it’s a great way to pay off the recent betrayal.

1) Aegon & Sunfyre’s Return to the Dance

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Sunfyre returns to Aegon’s side at the end of House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 7, at the same time that Tom Glynn-Carney’s character is declaring his true identity to Rhaenyra’s army. Aegon can’t stay under the radar and pretend to be dead now, and with Sunfyre back in action, it’s hard to see why he’d want to. House of the Dragon Season 3’s finale needs to tackle this huge development and how it affects his role in the Dance going forward.

The coming episode should show Rhaenyra’s and Aemond’s responses to the news, as well as the people of the Seven Kingdoms’. And with Aegon so set on sailing for Essos, the spinoff should address whether that’s still his plan. That’ll probably be difficult to pull off now, which could push him to listen to Tyland Lannister instead. Only time will tell where he’ll end up next, but House of the Dragon must set him on an interesting path before Season 4.