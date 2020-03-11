Saved By The Bell Revival: First Look at Zack Morris

While it only recently began filming, the Saved by the Bell revival is probably one of the most highly-anticipated projects coming to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service. The revival is expected to follow the modern-day goings-on of Bayside High, as well as provide updates on the now-adult members of the show's ensemble. Of course, a continuation of the series isn't quite complete without Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), and now we know what he'll look like in the revival. On Wednesday, Gosselaar took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a hair and makeup trailer, joking that "one of these blondes" - either himself or the stylist standing behind him - is going to be Zack Morris.

While Gosselaar's blonde mop of hair is certainly jarring, it does feel pretty on-brand when compared to the aesthetic he had in the '90s. It's also safe to assume that the finished product will look different, although it's unclear what modern-day hairstyle that will entail.

The Saved by the Bell revival will see Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) now acting as the Governor of California. After getting into hot water for closing too many low-income schools, Morris introduces a proposal that sends the students from those closed schools to the highest-performing institutions in the state, including Bayside High. These new students will give the privileged kids at Bayside a little bit of the reality that they've been missing.

Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkeley will be joined by John Michael Higgins as Bayside's Principal Toddman, and Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli as a new generation of kids. Great News creator Tracey Wigfield will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the Saved by the Bell reboot, following her new overall deal with NBCUniversal. She will be joined by original series creator Peter Engel and Franco Bario (Great News). Lopez, Berkley, and Gosselaar are also set to produce.

“I like original content. I really appreciate what Cobra Kai has done. I appreciate what Roseanne has done… what Fuller House has done, it’s great. 90210 now is, I heard, for Fox," Gosselaar previously told THR’s Award Chatter podcast. "But I’m okay with never seeing a reboot ever again... If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product, then yeah. I’m open to hearing anything.”

What do you think of the "first look" at Zack Morris in the Saved by the Bell revival? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

