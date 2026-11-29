Quidditch players will be riding their broomsticks very differently in HBO’s Harry Potter series than they did in the original movies. While the fictional sport has frequently drawn comparisons to soccer, basketball, and rugby, HBO’s costume department has been looking at two very different sports for inspiration. Oscar-winning costume designer Holly Waddington, who won an Academy Award for her work on Poor Things, has designed the new Quidditch uniforms with motocross and fencing in mind. One of those sports is even influencing the way Harry will ride his Nimbus 2000.

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In a new behind-the-scenes feature on the official Harry Potter website, it was revealed that players will fly with their bodies parallel to their broomsticks and their ankles crossed behind them. Waddington’s team looked to motocross for inspiration in developing pants that would accommodate the position of the players’ knees. The jackets, meanwhile, take their inspiration from the fitted, asymmetrical design of fencing uniforms. Even the capes have been designed with an eye toward how they’ll look in motion, using a combination of natural fabrics to evoke the appearance of flags waving in the wind. With considerably more time to devote to each book, the series should also give audiences an opportunity to see some of the Quidditch matches that were cut from the movies.

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HBO’s New Approach to Quidditch Could Have a Big Impact on Harry Potter Video Games

As the Harry Potter books got longer, one of the things that filmmakers increasingly sacrificed in adapting them was time on the Quidditch pitch. Gryffindor winning the Quidditch Cup in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban didn’t make it into the movie. Audiences didn’t even get to see the Quidditch World Cup match in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The sport was omitted entirely from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix before making its return in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, which considerably abbreviated Harry’s time as Gryffindor’s Quidditch captain.

HBO’s approach to Quidditch opens up some exciting possibilities for another medium in which playing the sport has become a time-honored tradition. Quidditch has been a staple of Harry Potter video games since Electronic Arts released its adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. Just two years later, EA gave the fictional sport its own standalone video game, Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup. Players could compete for the Quidditch Cup as one of the four Hogwarts houses before taking control of national teams and competing on the international stage.

One of the biggest disappointments for many fans of Hogwarts Legacy was that they could fly around the grounds of Hogwarts on a broomstick but couldn’t actually play Quidditch. Warner Bros. Games would release Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions the following year, allowing players to compete in the sport online. Taking inspiration from motocross could give future video game developers an entirely different foundation on which to build the mechanics of broomstick flight. The way a motocross rider shifts their body weight to maneuver a bike could be particularly fun to translate into the controls of a Quidditch game.

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Between HBO’s new approach to the sport and the opportunity to spend considerably more time on the Quidditch pitch than the original movies did, the series could provide video game developers with years of new material to draw from. With a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy in development, hopefully the folks at Avalanche Software are paying particularly close attention to what’s happening on the Quidditch pitch at HBO. Would you like to see Quidditch incorporated into the next Hogwarts Legacy game? Let us know in the comments!