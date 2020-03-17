Great Netflix Shows You Can Binge in One Day

Most everyone throughout the United States is doing the right thing and exercising caution in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, staying at home as much as possible and social distancing, as to not spread the virus more quickly. Self isolating and social distancing are the correct practices for where we've found ourselves at this point, but being at home for an extended period of time can leave you a bit bored. Good thing streaming services exist, providing us all with a seemingly endless amount of content to watch while we're inside. Netflix has a ton of original shows for TV fans to enjoy, whether you want something that will take you a couple of weeks to finish, or something you can watch in its entirety in just one day. If you want to sit down to watch a new show without any long-term commitment, Netflix has you covered. There are quite a few originals on the service that are only a couple of seasons in length, and can be completed in just a matter of hours. That way, you can watch an entire series on a Tuesday and be totally ready to start something brand new on Wednesday morning. Whether you're into family-friendly fare or something more sinister, there are all kinds of options for one day binges on Netflix. Where should you start? We have a few suggestions.

Tuca & Bertie (Photo: Netflix) Tuca & Bertie is one of the best original shows on Netflix. Period. Lisa Hanawalt's beautiful and hilarious saga of two best friends figuring out their 30's is deeply enjoyable, no matter how many times you watch it. There should've been at least five more seasons of this show: It's as good as BoJack Horseman and deserved to be treated as such. Sadly, Netflix cancelled it after just one installment. It's frustrating to see a show like Tuca & Bertie wrap before it should, but it has a wonderful ending that delivers solid closure.

I Am Not Okay With This (Photo: Netflix) If you liked End of the F***ing World, you'll love I Am Not Okay With This. Both are based on graphic novels from Charles Forsman, and both were developed for TV by Jonathan Entwistle, which gives them a similar vibe, tone, and sense of humor. I Am Not Okay With This is as dryly hilarious as it is dark and exceptionally profound. There's only one season available at the moment, consisting of seven total episodes, so it makes for a very easy binge.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Photo: Netflix) Tim Robinson's sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave is truly one of the funniest things Netflix has ever produced. It may not be everyone's sense of humor, but those who enjoy it will likely finish the first season confident that it's one of their favorite shows. No, it's not a joke. You don't make jokes about it.

The Haunting of Hill House (Photo: Netflix) It will take you all day to watch The Haunting of Hill House straight through, but it probably won't feel that way. Mike Flanagan's haunted house thriller keeps you engaged through all 10 episodes, likely scaring you a few times along the way. It's 10 episodes long and tells a complete story, so there's no anxiously waiting the result of a cliffhanger sometime later this year. There is more on the way, though, as Flanagan and Netflix have turned it into an anthology series. Season 2 will be titled The Haunting of Bly Manor and it arrives on the service in a few months.

Dracula Like BBC's other prestige drama Sherlock (which hails from the same creative team), Dracula is chopped into a handful of long episodes, making them feel more like movies than TV installments. The wild and gory vampire tale is just three episodes in length, each running about an hour and a half.

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures From Mossy Bottom (Photo: Netflix) After releasing Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon as an exclusive in most markets around the world, Netflix is continuing its partnership with the beloved Aardman creation. The new series of shorts, which was just released this week, consists of just 10 episodes, each less than 15 minutes. It's the perfect length to digest, kids will enjoy it, and it'll probably be the happiest thing you watch all week.