Big Bang Theory Spinoff Addresses Sheldon Cooper Absence But Viewers Have a Better Idea

The Big Bang Theory has had several spinoffs at this point, but none have taken bigger swings than its latest spinoff series, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe. The series throws the franchise and a crew of quirky favorites into a multiversal adventure, and so far a number of original series stars have made unexpected appearances. One actor who is not showing up is Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, and not only has the show addressed Cooper’s absence, but fans have come up with an even better idea to fill the void.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest episode of Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, Stuart asks the realm’s Alexa how to find Sheldon Cooper, and he informs them that “Sheldon Cooper is currently starring in a revival of Man of La Mancha on Broadway.” It’s a nice nod to Parson’s Broadway run, and to the fact that Parsons is not planning on returning to the role. That said, fans have already come up with an even better idea, which is for Iain Armitage to show up as Young Sheldon instead, and we have to agree that this would be amazing.

'The Big Bang Theory' spinoff, 'Stuart Fails To Save The Universe' seemingly makes a meta joke about Jim Parsons not wanting to return as Sheldon Cooper



Using his recent involvement in broadway to land the joke pic.twitter.com/mkrzmaR35m — sitcom crave (@sitcomcrave) August 8, 2026

A Young Sheldon Appearance Is Way More Plausible Than Jim Parsons Ever Returning

The Big Bang Theory spinoff universe started with the prequel series Young Sheldon, which featured Iain Armitage in the lead role as a younger version of Sheldon Cooper. Parsons was still involved with the show, but mostly as an offscreen narrator, though he did have one big appearance. Armitage was fantastic in the role and became beloved in his own right, so having him show up in Stuart Fails To Save The Universe would be a pleasant surprise.

As for Parsons returning, that’s far less likely to happen. In an interview with All Out With Jon Dean, Parsons revealed that he wasn’t happy during some of the biggest moments of his time on The Big Bang Theory, and it’s not something he would return to.

“I wouldn’t do that again for any amount of money, just because it was stressful and miserable at times. I made myself miserable,” Parsons said, and he also adds that his own “obsessive behavior” kept him from enjoying the immense success he experienced during the show’s run.

“I had a list of things basically in my head that I had to get done in order to be comfortable and know that I could do my job right, which I don’t think was true,” Parsons said, also adding that, “I missed tons of life.”

That would seem to suggest that Parsons is a no-go for a future appearance, but the show could get around that in a fun way with an appearance from Armitage as Young Sheldon. It would bring Sheldon into the show and be a nod to the broader Big Bang Theory universe in a fun way, and hopefully we’ll get to see that happen at some point down the line.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe is now streaming on HBO Max.